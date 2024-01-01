Enforcement Rules of the Fisheries Act

The division of jurisdiction for the competent authorities concerning the approval for fishing license and their fishery management mandate are as follows: (1) The central competent authority

i. Exclusive fishing right fishery.

ii. Set net and demarcated fishing right fisheries whose operating areas are under the jurisdictions of more than two municipalities or counties (cities).

iii. Directed and recreational fisheries which are not under the jurisdiction of municipal or county (city) competent authorities.

(2) Municipal competent authorities

i. Set net and demarcated fishing right fisheries whose operating areas are under the jurisdiction of municipalities.

ii. Directed and recreational fisheries employing fishing vessels under 100 gross registered tonnage and the locations of fishery registry are within the territory of municipalities.

(3) County (city) competent authorities

i. Set net and demarcated fishing right fisheries whose operating areas are under the jurisdiction of counties (cities).

ii. Directed and recreational fisheries employing fishing vessels under 20 gross registered tonnage and the locations of fishery registry are within the territory of counties (cities).