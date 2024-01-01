Regulations for the Issuance of Building Permit and Fishing License of Fishing Vessel

Registration of the main fishery on the fishing license shall be limited to one type only and registration of part-time fishery shall be limited to three types. Article 25-1 Bottom gillnet fishery, drift net fishery, or drift gillnet fishery shall not be registered on the fishing license. Where any of such fisheries has been registered, the competent authority shall change the registration as gillnet fishery at the time of application for issuing or renewal of the fishing license.

Article 25-2 Fishery operators of longline fishing vessels that catch highly migratory species, such as tunas, billfishes, and sharks, shall apply for the change of registration to tuna longline fishery within one year after these Regulations were amended and became effective on 14 December 2020, or when the fishery operators apply for the issuance or renewal of the fishing license for the first time. Such a change of registration shall be limited to only once. In case that a fishery operator fails to apply for the change within the required timeframe, he/she shall not engage in tuna longline fishery.