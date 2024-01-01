2004 Marine Resources Act
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?
Section 901
(3) In determining the amount of the penalty, the Supreme Court of the Federated States of Micronesia shall take into account the nature, circumstances, extent and gravity of the prohibited acts committed and, with respect to the violator, the degree of culpability, any history of prior offenses, whether there are multiple violations which together constitute a serious disregard of conservation and management measures and such other matters as justice may require.