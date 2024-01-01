FSM Code, Title 19

  • Language: English
  • Year: 1997

Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions

What labor laws apply to fishing workers on ships carrying a national flag?

  • Article 604

    PDF (page 54)Source URL

    The Secretary may promulgate regulations prescribing: (1) the condition of employment of seamen on vessels; and (2) that a certain proportion of the crew of a Registered Vessel be citizens of the Federated States of Micronesia.