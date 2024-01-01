Public Law 19-21

(1) No person shall knowingly capture, ship, transport, offer for sale sell, purchase, import, export or have custody, control or possession of any fish taken or retained in contravention of this subtitle or any access agreement, permit or applicable law. (2) It shall be unlawful to remove shark fins from sharks on board fishing vessels, and to retain on board, transship or land sharks or shark fins, subject to subsections (4) and (6). (3) It shall be unlawful for fishing vessels to possess wire leaders, steel trace, or wire trace. (4) All sharks caught by a fishing vessel shall be either: (a) if still alive, immediately released back into the ocean. Fishing vessels must ensure that sharks are released whole, and that sharks are not unnecessarily harmed during the release process; or (b) if dead, landed at a transshipment port in the Federated States of Micronesia. Fishing vessels must ensure that sharks are landed whole with all shark fins attached to the carcass;

