Vessel Tracking

(1) The Authority may require, as a condition of fishing in the exclusive economic zone, that the operator of any vessel: (a) install on such vessel, at its own expense, a transponder approved by the Authority; (b) maintain such transponder in good working order at all times while in the fishery waters or such other area as may be agreed or designated; and (c) ensure that any information or data required by the Authority to be transmitted by the transponder is transmitted continuously, accurately and effectively to the designated receiver. (2) For the purposes of this subtitle, a transponder, which may also be referred to as an automatic location communicator or ALC, means any device or machine placed on a fishing vessel as a condition of its permit or access agreement, which transmits, whether in conjunction with another machine or other machines, elsewhere or not, information or data concerning the position, fishing and such other activities of the vessel as may be required. (3) The Authority may establish by regulation a list of approved transponders. An approved transponder shall be presumed to be accurate; a transponder that is not approved shall not be presumed to be accurate. All information or data obtained or ascertained by the use of a transponder, shall be presumed to: (a) come from the vessel so identified; and (b) be given by the master, owner and charterer of the fishing vessel. This presumption shall apply whether or not the information was stored before or after any transmission or transfer. (4) No person shall intentionally, recklessly or unintentionally destroy, damage, render inoperative or otherwise interfere with a machine aboard a vessel which automatically feeds or inputs information or data into a transponder, or intentionally feed or input information or data into a transponder which is not officially required or is meaningless. (5) Any person who violates subsection (1) or subsection (4) of this section, by failing to install, maintain, or ensure the transmission of information from a transponder as required, is subject to a civil penalty of not less than $100,000 and not more than $500,000.