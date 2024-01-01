Fisheries Management (Conservation) Regulations 2008

(1) In this regulation “marine mammal” means any member, at any stage of its life cycle, of any species of the class Mammalia including whales and dolphins. (2) No person shall fish for, harm or interfere with any marine mammal in the fisheries waters. (3) No person shall have in his possession a marine mammal, live or dead or part of a marine mammal or a product derived from a marine mammal, where the marine mammal has been killed or taken in contravention of the provisions of this regulation. (4) Where a person injures or kills a marine mammal accidentally, or finds a marine mammal that is injured or killed, he has a duty to record and report this finding to the Secretary. (5) A person who provides a report under sub-regulation (4) shall furnish such information as is required by the Secretary. (6) Notwithstanding sub-regulations (2) and (3), the Secretary may give written authorisation to fish for marine mammals in a limited manner and only in exceptional circumstances involving international scientific research which is intended to result in significant benefit for marine mammals, and will not cause harm or injury to the species. (7) Any person who has a licence to carry out the activity of whale watching shall – (a) ensure that he or any person involved shall not fish for, harm or interfere with any marine mammal in the fisheries waters; a

(1) No person shall deliberately dump or discard any fishing gear except in an emergency or circumstances involving the safety of a vessel or its crew. (2) The vessel operator shall inform the Ministry of – (a) any fishing gear that is either discarded in the manner provided in sub-regulation (1) or accidentally lost; and (b) reasonable efforts made to recover such gear.

Fish aggregation device Log sheet A holder of a fish aggregation device licence shall – (a) complete the FAD Fishing Log sheet, Form 3 of Schedule 13, for every fishing activity at the FAD, including the - (i) Licence Holder’s name; (ii) Location of the FAD; (iii) Date of fishing; (iv) Fishing method; (v) Number of fish by species (scientific or common name); (vi) Total weight by species; and (vii) Total fishing hours; and (b) forward all completed FAD Fishing Log sheet to the Secretary in their original and unaltered form no later than 24 hours after the completion of the day to which the log sheet relates.

Disposal of unauthorised fish aggregation devices Any fish aggregation device placed in fisheries waters contrary to this Part shall be disposed of in such manner as the Secretary may decide.

Compliance with other conservation and management measures Permission to use a fish aggregation device does not affect any obligation to observe applicable conservation or management measures for fisheries except where the Secretary specifies in writing that a particular measure does not apply to fish caught within three nautical miles of that device.

Use of a fish aggregation device Unless specifically authorised by the Secretary in writing, no person, other than the person who has placed the fish aggregation device, shall attach a vessel to the fish aggregation device.

Markings and equipment of a fish aggregation device Any fish aggregation device which utilises a surface float shall be – (a) clearly marked with the name of the owner; (b) equipped with a radar reflector; and (c) equipped with white lights to be visible at night from a distance of three nautical miles.

Designated fish aggregation device (1) The Secretary may, by Notice published in a widely circulated newspaper, declare any fish aggregation device placed by the Ministry to be a designated fish aggregation device for the purpose of this regulation. (2) No person shall fish within a radius of three nautical miles from a designated fish aggregation device except with the written authorisation of the Secretary.

Application to renew a licence for a aggregation device An application to renew a licence for a fish aggregation device shall – (a) be made in Form 12 of Schedule 1; and (b) accompanied by the fee specified in Schedule 2.

Licence for a fish aggregation device A licence for a fish aggregation device shall be issued – (a) in Form 11 of Schedule 1; and (b) payment of the fee specified in Schedule 2.

Application to license a fish aggregation device An application to license a fish aggregation device shall be – (a) made in Form 10 of Schedule 1. ; and (b) accompanied by the fee specified in Schedule 2.

No person shall place a fish aggregating device in the fisheries waters except with a licence issued by the Secretary and in accordance with such conditions as he may specify.

