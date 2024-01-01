Fisheries Management (Conservation) Regulations 2008
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?
Article 16
(1) In this regulation “marine mammal” means any member, at any stage of its life cycle, of any species of the class Mammalia including whales and dolphins. (2) No person shall fish for, harm or interfere with any marine mammal in the fisheries waters. (3) No person shall have in his possession a marine mammal, live or dead or part of a marine mammal or a product derived from a marine mammal, where the marine mammal has been killed or taken in contravention of the provisions of this regulation. (4) Where a person injures or kills a marine mammal accidentally, or finds a marine mammal that is injured or killed, he has a duty to record and report this finding to the Secretary. (5) A person who provides a report under sub-regulation (4) shall furnish such information as is required by the Secretary. (6) Notwithstanding sub-regulations (2) and (3), the Secretary may give written authorisation to fish for marine mammals in a limited manner and only in exceptional circumstances involving international scientific research which is intended to result in significant benefit for marine mammals, and will not cause harm or injury to the species. (7) Any person who has a licence to carry out the activity of whale watching shall – (a) ensure that he or any person involved shall not fish for, harm or interfere with any marine mammal in the fisheries waters; a