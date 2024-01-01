Fisheries (Vessel Monitoring System) Regulations 2009
Vessel Tracking
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 7
No licence shall be issued under the Act unless: (a) a foreign fishing vessel, locally-based foreign fishing vessel, or their support vessels unless such vessel is registered as a vessel in good standing on the Fishing Vessel Register, VMS Register of Fishing Vessels, FFA Regional Fishing Vessel Register and the FFA VMS Register; or (b) a local fishing vessel designated to carry the ARGOS VMS to be permitted to fish exclusively in the fisheries waters unless that vessel is registered on the Fishing Vessels Register and the VMS Register of Fishing Vessels.