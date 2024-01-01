Tonga Fisheries Regulations 1992

(a) the operator of a foreign vessel shall - (i) not tranship at sea under any circumstances except for the transfer of catch by licensed group seiner to its licensed carrier vessel each of which holds good standing on the Regional Register; (ii) provide 72 hours notice to a licensing country of a request to tranship any or all of the fish on board and shall provide the name of the vessel, its international radio call sign, position, the catch on board by species, the time and place where such transhipment is requested to occur and an undertaking to pay all fees as required under the laws of the Kingdom of Tonga; (iii) only tranship at the time and place authorized for transhipment; (iv) submit full transhipment reports on any forms which may be prescribed or are otherwise required; (v) in particular, but not to limit the applicability of all required conditions, comply with the conditions described in Regulation 24. (b) For the purposes of reporting under the Regulation, a fishing trip is deemed to have ended at such time as any or all of the fish own board the vessel are removed from the vessel, either ashore or onto another vessel except for the transfer of catch by a group seiner to its carrier vessel provided that a valid licence in respect of the fishery waters is held by each vessel.