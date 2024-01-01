(1) The Secretary shall maintain or cause to be maintained a Fishing Vessels Register. (2) Subject to subsection (3) no fishing vessel shall be operated in the fisheries waters and no Tongan ship shall be used in or outside the fisheries waters for fishing unless such vessel or ship has been registered on the Fishing Vessels Register. (3) The Minister may, by Notice in the Gazette, exempt any local fishing vessel used only for sport fishing other than for reward or profit, or any local fishing vessel or non-motorised canoe used only for subsistence fishing, or a foreign fishing vessel registered on the Regional Register or any other regional register of fishing vessels maintained under a regional fisheries management agreement or arrangement, from the requirements of subsection (2). (4) An application to the Secretary for registration of a fishing vessel in the Fishing Vessel Register shall be made in the prescribed form. (5) On receipt of an application to register on the Fishing Vessel Register, the Secretary shall cause the vessel to be inspected. (6) The Secretary may, where he is satisfied that a fishing vessel inspected under this section is fit for fishing and meets any prescribed safety and hygiene standards, on payment of the prescribed fee, issue a certificate of registration in respect of that vessel. (7) Any change of ownership of or addition or modification to, any vessel registered in the Fishing Vessel Register shall be notified to the Secretary by the new owner or by the owner as the case may be within 30 days of the change of ownership or addition or modification and the Secretary may withdraw the certificate of registration if such addition or modification results in the vessel failing to comply with any of the requirements set out in subsection (6). (8) In any court proceedings brought under this Act, the entry in respect of a vessel in the Fishing Vessel Register, the High Seas Fishing Permit Register or any other register maintained by the Secretary under this section shall be prima fade evidence of the ownership of the vessel. (9) Where a fishing vessel is operated in contravention of sub-section (2), the master, owner and charterer of the vessel shall each be guilty of an offense and shall each be liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding $250,000. (10) The requirements under this section are in addition to and not in derogation of any requirement for registration under any other law relating to registration of ships.