Fisheries (Vessel Monitoring System) Regulations 2008 Revised Edition (Cap. 48.20.3)
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 5
The Director of Fisheries may cancel the licence of any foreign fishing vessel that fails to comply with these conditions.
Vessel Tracking
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Full TextSummary:
These Regulations introduce a requirement for an automatic location communicator to be on board of foreign fishing vessel engaged in fishing in the fisheries waters of Tuvalu. No foreign fishing vessel shall be licensed to fish in the fisheries waters of Tuvalu unless the operator of the vessel installs, maintains and operates a registered automatic location communicator in accordance with such specifications determined by the Director of Fisheries. The automatic location communicator shall be registered at the Forum Fisheries Agency. The Regulations also concern property and handling of information gathered through the Vessel Monitoring System, i.e. the system employed by Forum Fisheries Agency member countries and coordinated by the Agency to monitor the position and activities of foreign and other fishing vessels for the purpose of effective management of fisheries.