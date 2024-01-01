Fishing Crew Regulation 2020
Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
What labor laws apply to fishing workers on ships carrying a national flag?
Article 3
The purposes of these regulations include but are not limited to the following: (1) to prescribe terms and conditions for foreign purse seine fishing vessel and carriers that are licensed to fish and operate in the fishery waters, for the employment of qualified crew; (2) to prescribe terms and conditions for Tuvalu vessels, and Chartered vessels, for the employment of qualified crew and other crew; (3) to ensure that qualified crews have access to an efficient and well regulated fishing crew agencies; and (4) to prescribe working conditions for qualified crew on fishing vessels to which these regulations are applicable to.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 18
(1) In addition to the penalties provided under these regulations, where an operator of a fishing vessel does not comply with these regulations, the Director may, in addition to the grounds under the Act, any applicable laws and regulations, suspend or cancel the license or the High Seas or Foreign Waters Permit.