(1) A person on board any vessel with a valid and applicable license issued or recognised pursuant to this Act shall permit an authorised observer to board and remain on such vessel for the purposes of carrying out his duties and functions.

(2) The operator and each member of the crew of such vessel allow and assist any authorised observer to carry all his duties and functions, including to:

(a) board such vessel for scientific, compliance monitoring and other functions, at such time and place as the Fisheries Officer may require;

(b) have full access to and the use of facilities and equipment on board the vessel which the authorised observer may determine is necessary to carry out his duties, including:

(i) full access to the bridge, navigation charts, fish on board and areas which may used to hold, process, weigh and store fish;

(ii) full access to the vessel's records, including its logbooks and documentation for the purposes of records inspection and copying;

(iii) full access to fishing gear on board;

(iv) reasonable access to navigation equipment and radios;

(c) take and remove from the vessel reasonable samples for the purposes of scientific investigation, and other relevant information;

(d) take photographs of the fishing operations, including fish, fishing gear, equipment, charts and records, and remove from vessel such photographs or film as he may have taken or used on board the vessel;

(e) send or receive messages by means of the vessel's communication equipment;

(f) carry out all duties safely;

(g) disembark at such time and place as the Fisheries Officer may require or in accordance with an applicable access agreement.

(3) The operator shall provide the authorised observer, and an authorised officer forced by circumstances to stay on board the vessel for a prolonged period of time, while on board the vessel, at no expense, with food, accommodation and medical facilities equivalent to that accorded to officers.

(4) In addition to the requirements of subsection (3), the Minister may require the operator to pay in full the following costs of the authorised observer:

(a) training;

(b) travel costs to and from the vessel;

(c) such salary as may be notified by the Fisheries Officer, being the full amount of such salary;

(d) full insurance coverage.

(5) An operator of any fishing vessel with a valid licence issued under this Act shall allow and assist an authorised observer to have full access to any place within Tuvalu where fish taken in the fishery waters is unloaded or transhipped, to remove reasonable samples for scientific purposes and to gather any information relating to fisheries in the fishery waters.

(6) Any person who contravenes subsection (1), (2), (3) or (5) shall be liable upon conviction to a fine of $50,000 or imprisonment for 12 months.