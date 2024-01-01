Magnuson-Stevens Act 2007
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Article 109-479
(12) International cooperation is necessary to address illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing and other fishing practices which may harm the sustainability of living marine resources and disadvantage the United States fishing industry. (b) PURPOSES.—It is therefore declared to be the purposes of the Congress in this Act— 99-659, 101-627, 102-251 (2) to support and encourage the implementation and enforcement of international fishery agreements for the conservation and management of highly migratory species, and to encourage the negotiation and implementation of additional such agreements as necessary;