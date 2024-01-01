Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Magnuson-Stevens Act 2007

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • SEC. 307

    PDF (page 116)Source URL

    It is unlawful— 99-659, 101-224, 101-627, 102-251, 104-297, 106-557, 109-479 (1) for any person— (G) to ship, transport, offer for sale, sell, purchase, import, export, or have custody, control, or possession of, any fish taken or retained in violation of this Act or any regulation, permit, or agreement referred to in subparagraph (A) or (C);

  • 97-453, 99-659, 101-627, 102-251, 104-297 (b)

    PDF (page 74)Source URL

    Any fishery management plan which is prepared by any Council, or by the Secretary, with respect to any fishery, may-- (3) establish specified limitations which are necessary and appropriate for the conservation and management of the fishery on the— (B) sale of fish caught during commercial, recreational, or charter fishing, consistent with any applicable Federal and State safety and quality requirements;

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

  • SEC. 307

    PDF (page 117)Source URL

    It is unlawful— 99-659, 101-224, 101-627, 102-251, 104-297, 106-557, 109-479 (1) for any person— (P)(i) to remove any of the fins of a shark (including the tail) and discard the carcass of the shark at sea; (ii) to have custody, control, or possession of any such fin aboard a fishing vessel without the corresponding carcass; or (iii) to land any such fin without the corresponding carcass;

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 109-479

    PDF (page 2)Source URL

    (12) International cooperation is necessary to address illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing and other fishing practices which may harm the sustainability of living marine resources and disadvantage the United States fishing industry. (b) PURPOSES.—It is therefore declared to be the purposes of the Congress in this Act— 99-659, 101-627, 102-251 (2) to support and encourage the implementation and enforcement of international fishery agreements for the conservation and management of highly migratory species, and to encourage the negotiation and implementation of additional such agreements as necessary;

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • 101-627 SEC. 206

    PDF (page 38)Source URL

    The Congress finds that— (3) there is a pressing need for detailed and reliable information on the number of seabirds, sea turtles, nontarget fish, and marine mammals that become entangled and die in actively fished large-scale driftnets and in large-scale driftnets that are lost, abandoned, or discarded;

  • 109-479 SEC. 316. (b)

    PDF (page 144)Source URL

    Any fishery management plan prepared by a Council or by the Secretary may establish a system of incentives to reduce total bycatch and seabird interactions, amounts, bycatch rates, and post-release mortality in fisheries under the Council’s or Secretary’s jurisdiction, including— (3) measures that, based on the best scientific information available, will reduce bycatch and seabird interactions, bycatch mortality, post-release mortality, or regulatory discards in the fishery.