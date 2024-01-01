Magnuson-Stevens Act 2007
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
104-297 (d)
(1) AUTHORITY TO ISSUE PERMITS.—The Secretary may issue a transshipment permit under this subsection which authorizes a vessel other than a vessel of the United States to engage in fishing consisting solely of transporting fish or fish products at sea from a point within the exclusive economic zone or, with the concurrence of a State, within the boundaries of that State, to a point outside the United States to any person who— (A) submits an application which is approved by the Secretary under paragraph (3); and (B) pays a fee imposed under paragraph (7).