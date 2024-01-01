Magnuson-Stevens Act 2007
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
Section 401
(b) FISHING VESSEL REGISTRATION.—The proposed registration system should, at a minimum, obtain the following information for each fishing vessel— (1) the name and official number or other identification, together with the name and address of the owner or operator or both; (2) gross tonnage, vessel capacity, type and quantity of fishing gear, mode of operation (catcher, catcher processor, or other), and such other pertinent information with respect to vessel characteristics as the Secretary may require; and (3) identification (by species, gear type, geographic area of operations, and season) of the fisheries in which the fishing vessel participates.
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
109-479 SEC. 303A(b)
LIMITED ACCESS PRIVILEGE PROGRAMS (b) NO CREATION OF RIGHT, TITLE, OR INTEREST.—Limited access privilege, quota share, or other limited access system authorization established, implemented, or managed under this Act— (1) shall be considered a permit for the purposes of sections 307, 308, and 309; (2) may be revoked, limited, or modified at any time in accordance with this Act, including revocation if the system is found to have jeopardized the sustainability of the stock or the safety of fishermen;
16 U.S.C. 1853a MSA § 303A (f)
(f) CHARACTERISTICS.—A limited access privilege established after the date of enactment of the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Reauthorization Act of 2006 is a permit issued for a period of not more than 10 years that— (2) will be revoked, limited, or modified if the holder is found by the Secretary, after notice and an opportunity for a hearing under section 554 of title 5, United States Code, to have failed to comply with any term of the plan identified in the plan as cause for revocation, limitation, or modification of a permit, which may include conservation requirements established under the plan;
What offenses exist in the law/regulation for which license suspension, revocation or cancellation is a mandatory consequence upon conviction for committing the offense?
16 U.S.C. 1853a MSA § 303A (f)
16 U.S.C. 1853a MSA § 303A (f) CHARACTERISTICS.—A limited access privilege established after the date of enactment of the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Reauthorization Act of 2006 is a permit issued for a period of not more than 10 years that— (3) may be revoked, limited, or modified if the holder is found by the Secretary, after notice and an opportunity for a hearing under section 554 of title 5, United States Code, to have committed an act prohibited by section 307 of this Act;
Does the law/regulation require license denial where a vessel has violated fisheries laws in areas beyond national jurisdiction, for example where the vessel is on, or associates with another vessel on an RFMO IUU Vessel list or for other reasons?
95-354, 99-659, 101-627, 104-297 (a)
95-354, 99-659, 101-627, 104-297 (a) REQUIRED PROVISIONS.—Any fishery management plan which is prepared by any Council, or by the Secretary, with respect to any fishery, shall— (1) contain the conservation and management measures, applicable to foreign fishing and fishing by vessels of the United States, which are— (C) consistent with the national standards, the other provisions of this Act, regulations implementing recommendations by international organizations in which the United States participates (including but not limited to closed areas, quotas, and size limits), and any other applicable law;