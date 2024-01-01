Foreign organizations or individuals will be issued with commercial fishing licenses within the
Vietnam’s maritime boundary if all of the following conditions are satisfied:
- There are international agreements or international treaties to which the Socialist Republic of
Vietnam is a signatory; licenses or approvals granted by competent authorities of the country
owning the commercial fishing vessels specifying that the commercial fishing within the
Vietnam’s maritime boundary is allowed;
- There are investment registration certificates issued by competent authorities or cooperation
projects on engaged in fishing approved by the Prime Minister or cooperation projects on
investigating and assessing aquatic resources, technical training, transferring technologies in
fishery, collecting and transporting aquatic species within the Vietnam’s maritime boundary that
have been approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development or
Chairmen/Chairwomen of People’s Committees of provinces.
Projects on fishing within the Vietnam’s maritime boundary are approved in accordance with
regulations in Points a and b Clause 2 Article 50 of this Law. The commercial fishing vessels are
not included in the list of illegal commercial fishing vessels made and published by Vietnamese
competent authorities or RFMOs or international authorities;
- There are registration certificates of commercial fishing vessels and certificates of technical
safety whose remaining period is at least 6 months issued by the competent authorities of the flag
state and certificates of use of frequency and radio transmitters issued by Vietnamese competent
authorities;
- There is a list of crewmembers. Masters and chief engineer officers have degrees or
certificates suitable for types of vessels. Foreign crewmembers of foreign commercial fishing
vessels operating within the Vietnam’s maritime boundary are approved by the Ministry of
Public Security and Ministry of National Defense. Ship officers have passports and insurance;
- There are vehicle tracking devices as prescribed by regulations and law;
- At least one person working on the vessel is proficient in Vietnamese or English.