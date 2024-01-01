National Fishing Law

The Enforcement Authority may decide to install devices on vessels for satellite monitoring thereof, and fishing vessel owners must care for and maintain said devices in perfect working order. Violations committed in this regard shall be sanctioned in accordance with Article 51 of this law.

When the enforcement authority, after substantiating the corresponding summary, verifies that any of the illicit conduct classified in current regulations has occurred, it will apply one or more of the sanctions set forth, according to the characteristics of the vessel, the seriousness of the offense and the background of the offender: a) Warning, in the case of minor infractions; b) Fine, in accordance with the provisions of article 51 bis; c) Suspension of the registration in the records kept by the enforcement authority of the vessel which committed the crime, from five (5) days to one (1) year; d) Cancellation of the registration indicated in the previous section; e) Confiscation of fishing gear and/or equipment; f) Confiscation of the catch obtained illegally; g) Seizure of the vessel.

The Federal Fisheries Council will grant the assigned catch quotas, or capture authorization in the event that the species is not quotated, in accordance with the provisions of article 27 of this law, to those holders who declare by means of a declaration sworn before the enforcement authority that: a) They are not shipowners or owners of fishing vessels that carry out fishing operations within the waters under the jurisdiction of the Argentine Republic without the corresponding fishing permit issued in accordance with the provisions herein; b) They lack a legal, economic or beneficial relationship, in accordance with the provisions of Article 33 of Law 19.550, with natural or legal persons who own and/or operate fishing vessels that carry out fishing operations within the waters under jurisdiction. of the Argentine Republic without the corresponding fishing permit issued in accordance with the provisions herein; c) They have no legal, economic or beneficial relationship with natural or legal persons, owners and/or shipowners, of fishing vessels that carry out fishing operations within the waters under the jurisdiction of the Argentine Republic without the corresponding fishing permit issued in accordance with the provisions herein.

As of the entry into force of this law, a catch quota shall be assigned to each fishing permit, both to existing ones and those granted in the future. The Federal Fisheries Council is authorized to regulate and issue all necessary rules to establish a regime for the management of fishery resources through the allocation of catch quotas by species, by vessel, fishing zones, and type of fleet. Catch quotas shall be temporary concessions that may not exceed, per company or business group, the percentage set by the Federal Fisheries Council on the Maximum Permissible Catch per species to avoid undesirable monopolistic concentrations. To establish the parameters of the fisheries management regime and the allocation of catch quotas, the Federal Fisheries Council shall prioritize the following items:

The exploitation of marine living resources in maritime areas under Argentine jurisdiction may only be carried out by individuals domiciled in the country or private legal entities constituted and operating in accordance with national laws. Vessels engaged in fishing activities must be registered in the national register and fly the national flag.

It will be mandatory to unload the production of fishing vessels in Argentine ports. Only in force majeure accredited cases or when ships are authorized to operate in international waters, the Enforcement Authority may authorize unloading in foreign ports and transshipment in Argentine ports or the landings in authorized port anchor areas.

Experimental fishing by natural or legal persons, national or foreign, or international organizations with vessels under national or foreign flag, shall require authorization granted by the Enforcement Authority, following a favorable opinion from the Federal Fisheries Council. The Enforcement Authority shall have free access to all information derived from scientific and technical research and shall have the authority to designate representatives from the INIDEP (National Institute for Fisheries Research and Development) who, as observers, shall witness the work and verify that it complies with the conditions and limits established.

Fishing permits will be granted as stipulated by articles 7 and 9 of this law, with the following conditions:

The Enforcement Authority will determine the prohibited methods and techniques, equipment and fishing gear. The following acts are especially prohibited in all maritime spaces under Argentine jurisdiction: (o) Carry out any practice that threatens the sustainability of the fishing resource and responsible fishing practices.

The Enforcement Authority will determine the prohibited methods and techniques, equipment and fishing gear. The following acts are especially prohibited in all maritime spaces under Argentine jurisdiction: (m) Throwing discards and waste into the sea, contrary to responsible fishing practices;

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.