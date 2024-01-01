ArgentinaOversight BodyNational Secretary of Fishing and AcuacultureRegistry ClosedILO ConventionsRatified C188 in 2011Ratified MLC in 2014SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1979TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions2 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions1 lawObservers1 lawTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility1 lawVessel Registration & License Management1 lawVessel Tracking2 lawsLawsLaw 22.584Fishing Offenses & InfractionsNational Fishing LawFishing Offenses & InfractionsLabor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsObserversTransshipmentVessel Registration & License ManagementVessel TrackingRegulation 2/2003 of the Undersecretariat of Fisheries and AquacultureVessel TrackingRegulation 4697Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility