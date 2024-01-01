34 Grant of foreign fishing licences (1) AFMA may, upon application made in the approved form, grant to a person a foreign fishing licence authorising the use of a specified foreign boat by that person, or a person acting on that person’s behalf, for commercial fishing in a specified area of the AFZ or a specified fishery. (2) An application made for the grant of a foreign fishing licence must provide AFMA with such information as it reasonably requires for a proper consideration of the application. (3) In considering whether to grant a foreign fishing licence, AFMA must give effect to any obligation undertaken by the Commonwealth contained in an agreement entered into by the Commonwealth that is relevant in the particular case. (4) A foreign fishing licence is granted subject to the following conditions: (a) if the licence authorises commercial fishing in a specified managed fishery—the holder of the licence must comply with any obligations imposed by, or imposed by AFMA under, the relevant plan of management on the holder of such a licence; (b) if the licence authorises commercial fishing in a specified managed fishery—the licence will cease to have effect in relation to the fishery if the plan of management for the fishery is revoked under subsection 20(3); (c) the licence may be cancelled under section 39; (d) no compensation is payable because the licence is cancelled. Note: For further provisions relating to conditions imposed on foreign fishing licences see subsections (5), (6A) and sections 40C, 42, 42A and 42B. (5) A licence granted under this section: (a) is subject to the condition that, while the boat to which the licence relates is in the AFZ, the person in charge of the boat is the holder of a foreign master fishing licence; and (b) is subject to such other conditions as are specified in the licence; and (c) comes into force on the day specified for the purpose in the licence or, if no day is so specified, on the day on which it is granted; and (d) subject to this Act, remains in force until the day specified for the purpose in the licence, being a day not later than 12 months after the day on which it came into force. (6) Without limiting the operation of subsection (5), the conditions that may be specified in a licence include conditions relating to any matter that may be included in a fishing permit granted under section 32. (6A) It is also a condition of a foreign fishing licence relating to a fishery that the holder of the licence comply with a direction under section 41A that relates to the fishery. (7) AFMA may, at any time, subject to such conditions (if any) as are specified in the endorsement, endorse a licence so as to extend it to authorise the boat to be brought into a specified port in Australia or in an external Territory at such time as is, or at such times as are, specified in the endorsement. (8) AFMA may, by written notice given to the holder of a licence in respect of which an endorsement under subsection (7) is in force, revoke the endorsement. (9) AFMA may, by written notice given to the holder of a licence, whether or not at the request of the holder, vary or revoke a condition of the licence (not being a condition mentioned in subsection (4) or (6A)) or specify a condition or further condition to which the licence is to be subject. (10) A licence ceases to be in force if the holder of the licence surrenders the licence by written notice given to AFMA. (11) A licence is to be in the approved form.

35 Agreements to grant foreign fishing licences (1) AFMA, with the approval of the Minister, may enter into an agreement with a person that contains a provision under which AFMA agrees to grant a foreign fishing licence or 2 or more such licences (whether to that person or to any other person or persons) in respect of a foreign boat or 2 or more foreign boats. (2) Where AFMA has entered into an agreement with a person that contains a provision of a kind mentioned in subsection (1), AFMA may, with the approval of the Minister, enter into a further agreement with the person varying the terms of the provision or varying the terms of the provision as varied under this subsection. (3) The Minister is to cause a copy of such an agreement or further agreement, as the case may be, to be laid before each House of the Parliament within 15 sitting days of that House after the agreement, or the further agreement, as the case may be, is entered into. (4) Where: (a) AFMA has entered into an agreement under subsection (1); or (b) there is in force an agreement between the Commonwealth and the government of another country that contains a provision under which foreign fishing licences are agreed to be granted in respect of foreign boats (whether or not the provision also provides for the payment of an amount or amounts to the Commonwealth); AFMA must, in deciding whether or not to grant the licence or any of the licences to which the agreement relates, have regard only to the terms of the agreement. (5) Subsection (4) has effect only so far as that subsection is not a law imposing taxation within the meaning of section 55 of the Constitution.

36 Fisheries agreements (1) If the Commonwealth enters into an agreement with the government of another country that contains a provision under which foreign fishing licences are agreed to be granted in respect of foreign boats (whether or not the provision also provides for the payment of an amount or amounts to the Commonwealth), the Minister is to cause a copy of the agreement to be laid before each House of the Parliament within 15 sitting days of that House after the agreement is entered into. (2) Where: (a) an agreement that contains a provision of a kind mentioned in subsection (1) is in force; and (b) the provision provides for the payment of an amount or amounts to the Commonwealth; and (c) a foreign fishing licence or licences to which the provision relates has or have been granted in respect of a foreign fishing boat or foreign fishing boats; and (d) the whole or any part of an amount specified in the provision is not paid to the Commonwealth in accordance with the terms of the provision; AFMA may suspend each licence by written notice given to the holder of the licence. (3) Where AFMA has suspended a licence under subsection (2) and the amount concerned is fully paid, AFMA must revoke the suspension by written notice given to the holder of the licence. (4) Subsections (2) and (3) have effect only so far as those subsections are not laws imposing taxation within the meaning of section 55 of the Constitution.

37 Treaty licences (1) For the purposes of this Act, a Treaty licence is taken to be in force in respect of a boat at all times during the period of validity of the Treaty licence as stated in the licence, except when the Treaty licence is suspended within the meaning of this section. (2) A Treaty licence issued in respect of a Treaty boat is suspended when: (a) each party to the Treaty has been notified in writing by the Minister that an investigation is being conducted in relation to an alleged contravention of a provision of the Treaty with the use of, or in relation to, the boat; or (b) the Minister is notified in writing by the Administrator that the Treaty licence has been suspended in accordance with paragraph 8 of Article 5 of the Treaty. (3) A notice under paragraph (2)(a) must give particulars of the alleged contravention. (4) A Treaty licence ceases to be suspended: (a) where paragraph (2)(a) applies—when the Minister has, in writing, notified the Administrator that the investigation has been completed; or (b) where paragraph (2)(b) applies—when the Minister is notified in writing by the Administrator that the Treaty licence is no longer suspended.