DECREE NO. 8.425, OF 31 MARCH 2015
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Failure to provide proof of fishing activity or failure to comply with the obligations defined in an act of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture may result in the cancellation of the fishing activity authorization, permit or license. It is subject if the vessel carries out fishing activity outside the area established in the fishing license.