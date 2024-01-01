BrazilOversight BodyMinistry of Agriculture and LivestockRegistry ClosedILO ConventionsRatified MLC in 2020SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1980TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions4 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions1 lawObservers2 lawsTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility2 lawsVessel Registration & License Management4 lawsVessel Tracking1 lawLawsDECREE NO. 4.810, OF 19 AUGUST 2003Labor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsObserversDECREE NO. 8.425, OF 31 MARCH 2015Vessel Registration & License ManagementINSTRUÇÃO NORMATIVA SEAP/MMA/MD N° 02, DE 04 DE SETEMBRO DE 2006Vessel TrackingInterministerial Ordinance SG-PR/MMA No. 59-AFishing Offenses & InfractionsJOINT SEAP/MMA NORMATIVE INSTRUCTION NO. 1, OF 29 SEPTEMBER 2006ObserversLAW NO. 7.643, OF 18 DECEMBER 1987Fishing Offenses & InfractionsLAW NO. 7.652, OF 3 FEBRUARY 1988Vessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityLAW NO. 9.605, OF 12 FEBRUARY 1998Fishing Offenses & InfractionsLaw 11.959/2009TransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementMPA DECREE NO. 177Vessel Registration & License ManagementMPA/MMA INTERMINISTERIAL NORMATIVE INSTRUCTION NO. 11, OF 5 JULY 2012Fishing Offenses & InfractionsSEAP/PR Normative Instruction no. 03, of 12 May 2004Vessel Registration & License Management