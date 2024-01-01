MPA DECREE NO. 177
Article 2
Owners or lessees of fishing vessels whose fishing authorizations have been extended pursuant to Art. 1 to operate in Brazilian jurisdictional waters and international waters are obliged, where applicable, to comply with the following conditions: I - adherence to the National Programme for Tracking Fishing Vessels by Satellite (PREPS) and regular submission of the vessel's geographical coordinates, in accordance with the respective regulations; II - Certification of Good Standing with the Federal Technical Register (CTF); and III - regular submission of the Log Map, in accordance with the respective regulations.