MPA/MMA INTERMINISTERIAL NORMATIVE INSTRUCTION NO. 11, OF 5 JULY 2012

THE MINISTER OF STATE FOR FISHERIES AND AQUACULTURE and the MINISTER OF STATE FOR THE ENVIRONMENT, in the use of their powers, and HAVING IN MIND the provisions of Law No. 10.683, of 28 May 2003, Law No. 11.959, of 29 June 2009, Decree No. 6.981, of 13 October 2009 and Interministerial Ordinance MPA/MMA No. 2, of 13 November 2009, and what is contained in Process No. 00350.000142/2012-49, of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Resolve: Art. 1 Prohibit, in waters under national jurisdiction, the use and transport of ocean surface drift gillnets, popularly known as mesh nets. Sole Paragraph. For the purposes of this Interministerial Normative Instruction, a mesh net is understood to be a surface or sub-surface gillnet that works adrift, attached to the vessel by means of a filament system, made of multifilament nylon panels with mesh sizes equal to or greater than 140 (one hundred and forty) mm between opposing knots. Art. 2 Violators of this Normative Instruction will be subject to the penalties and sanctions established, respectively, by Law No. 9.605 of 12 February 1998 and Decree No. 6.514 of 22 July 2008. Art. 3 This Interministerial Normative Instruction will come into force 30 (thirty) days after the date of its publication.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.