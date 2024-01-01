Law 11.959/2009
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 2
For the purposes of this Law, the following are considered: IX - transshipment of the fishing product: phase of the fishing activity aimed at transferring the fish and its derivatives from a fishing vessel to another vessel; Sole Paragraph. The rules governing cabotage traffic and those relating to pilotage do not apply to Brazilian fishing vessels or foreign fishing vessels leased by a Brazilian company.
Article 12
Transshipment of fishing products, provided it has been previously authorized, may be carried out under the terms of specific regulations. § Paragraph 1 - Transshipment will be permitted, regardless of authorization, in the event of an accident or mechanical defect that implies the risk of losing the fishery product or its derivative. § Paragraph 2 - The transshipment of fish in a port area to a transport vessel may be carried out with the authorization of the competent authority, under the conditions established therein.