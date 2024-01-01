Transshipment of fishing products, provided it has been previously authorized, may be carried out under the terms of specific regulations. § Paragraph 1 - Transshipment will be permitted, regardless of authorization, in the event of an accident or mechanical defect that implies the risk of losing the fishery product or its derivative. § Paragraph 2 - The transshipment of fish in a port area to a transport vessel may be carried out with the authorization of the competent authority, under the conditions established therein.

For the purposes of this Law, the following are considered: IX - transshipment of the fishing product: phase of the fishing activity aimed at transferring the fish and its derivatives from a fishing vessel to another vessel; Sole Paragraph. The rules governing cabotage traffic and those relating to pilotage do not apply to Brazilian fishing vessels or foreign fishing vessels leased by a Brazilian company.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.