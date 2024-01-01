The perpetrator of one of the following offenses shall be punished by a fine of 50,000 to 200,000 CFA francs and imprisonment for twenty (20) days to two (2) months or one of these penalties only:

the violation of rules relating to the exploitation of special forest products provided for in Article 9 (2) above;

the unauthorized import or export of genetic material for profit, as provided for in Article 13 above;

the exploitation under license, in a national forest, of unauthorized forest products or beyond the limits of the allocated volume and/or period granted, in violation of Article 56 above, without prejudice to damages and interest on the exploited timber, provided for in Article 159 below;

the transfer or assignment of an operating license, in violation of Articles 42(2) and 60 above;

the violation of Article 42 above by a beneficiary of an exploitation permit who obstructs the exploitation of products not mentioned in his exploitation permit;

the unauthorized cutting down of protected trees, in violation of Article 43 above, without prejudice to damage to the timber harvested, as provided for in Article 159 above;

failure to provide proof of self-defense within the time limits laid down in Article 83(2);

violation of the hunting provisions set out in Articles 87, 90, 91, 93, 98, 99, 100, 101 and 103 above;

hunting without a license or permit, or exceeding the kill limit;