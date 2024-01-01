Ministerial Order No. 0021/MINEPIA

Summary:

provides for the establishment of an observer programme (scientific observers) and set out the conditions for recruitment and emplyoment of observers. There is currently no operational observer programme in Cameroon.

This regulation is not available online, but it is quoted in the Draft National Strategy and Roadmap for the Implementation of the PSMA (FAO document produced in 2022 in preparation of Cameroon's ratification of the PSMA). The information is drawn from the document at p.13. It provides a description of the Ministerial Order and mentions that the Order sets out the modalities of recruitment and emplyoment of scientific observer on board fishing vessels.