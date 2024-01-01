Fishery (General) Regulation 1993

(1) The Minister may issue a license authorizing the use of a vessel that is subject to the jurisdiction of Canada in fishing or transhipping fish in waters other than Canadian fisheries waters if (a) the fishing or transhipping of fish carried out under the authority of the license would not contravene or undermine any international fisheries conservation scheme; and (b) in the case where the fishing or transhipping of fish is to be carried out in waters that are subject to the jurisdiction of another state, the fishing or transshipping of fish by that vessel is authorized by a competent authority of that state.

No person shall tranship any fish from a Canadian fishing vessel to a foreign fishing vessel unless that foreign fishing vessel is licensed under the Coastal Fisheries Protection Regulations to take on board the fish.

(1) The Regional Director-General may designate as an observer any corporation that has submitted (a) a description of a program that is capable of accurately collecting and compiling information obtained by individual observers in the course of their duties under subsection 39(2). (2) An observer designated under subsection (1) has the following duties: (a) to comply with the program submitted under paragraph (1)(a); (b) to transmit to the Department, in a timely manner, the information collected and compiled as part of the program; (c) to disclose all conflicts of interest that arise after the observer’s designation and explain how they are to be resolved; and (d) to resolve any conflicts of interest disclosed under paragraph (c) or paragraph (1)(b). (3) The Regional Director-General may revoke the designation of an observer designated under subsection (1) if the observer (a) falsifies any information transmitted in the course of its duties or fails to perform those duties; or (b) fails to maintain the performance bond submitted under paragraph (1)(c).

(1) The Regional Director-General may designate as an observer any individual who is qualified and trained to perform any of the duties described in subsection (2) and who (a) does not hold a fisher’s registration card or a provincial or territorial fisher’s certificate; (b) does not purchase fish for the purpose of resale; and (c) is not an owner, operator, manager or employee of an enterprise that catches, cultures, processes or transports fish. (2) The Regional Director-General shall assign to an observer designated under subsection (1) one or more of the following duties: (a) the monitoring of fishing activities, the examination and measurement of fishing gear, the recording of scientific data and observations and the taking of samples; (b) the monitoring of the landing of fish and the verification of the weight and species of fish caught and retained; and (c) conducting biological examination and sampling of fish. (2.1) An observer designated under subsection (1) shall transmit in a timely manner to the Department or to a corporation designated under subsection 39.1(1), as the case may be, the information collected and compiled in the course of their duties under subsection 39(2).

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.