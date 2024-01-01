CanadaOversight BodyFisheries and Oceans CanadaRegistry ClosedILO ConventionsRatified MLC in 2010SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1978TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions3 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions1 lawObservers1 lawTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility2 lawsVessel Registration & License Management3 lawsVessel Tracking1 lawLawsCanada Labour Code R.S.C., 1985, c. L-2Labor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsCanada Shipping Act 2001Vessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementCoastal Fisheries Protection ActVessel Registration & License ManagementFisheries Act 1985Fishing Offenses & InfractionsVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementFishery (General) Regulation 1993ObserversTransshipmentMarine Mammal RegulationsFishing Offenses & InfractionsNavigation Safety Regulations, 2020Vessel TrackingSpecies at Risk ActFishing Offenses & Infractions