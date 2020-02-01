Legislative Decree No. 2/2020 approving the general regime regulating fishing activities in national maritime waters and in the high seas

The competent authority shall ensure the widest possible dissemination, including through its website, of the identification of fishing vessels registered in the national fishing vessel register, operating in national maritime waters or on the high seas, indicating the date of their registration, the identification of their owner, charterer or operator, as well as the type of fishing they practise and the base port to which they have been assigned.

The Shipowner is liable, without prejudice to the right of recourse that the shipowner, under the terms of the law, may eventually have against the captain of the fishing vessel for acts or omissions attributable to the latter.

When negotiating the agreements or contracts for access to fishing in national maritime waters referred to in the previous article, account must be taken of the need to comply with the rules and principles of international law on the protection of marine ecosystems and the conservation of fishery resources, the provisions of this decree-law and of a separate decree-law, as well as other applicable provisions of the law, and must include in particular: c): The obligation to embark a minimum number of national sailors as a condition of the fisheries agreement d) The obligation to take on board a minimum number of national seamen;

The application for an authorization to fish on the high seas shall be rejected whenever there is proof or strong evidence that the fishing vessel or its owner is involved in activities that violate the conservation and management measures applicable to fishing on the high seas.

