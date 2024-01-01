Exempt Resolution 911 | APRUEBA LAS MEDIDAS DE CONSERVACIÓN Y ORDENAMIENTO ADOPTADAS POR LA COMISIÓN DE LA CONVENCIÓN SOBRE LA CONSERVACIÓN Y ORDENAMIENTO DE LOS RECURSOS PESQUEROS EN ALTA MAR EN EL OCÉANO PACIFICO SUR EN SU DÉCIMA SEGUNDA REUNIÓN DE 2024
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Whole textSummary:
According to its title, this legislation “Approves the conservation and management measures adopted by the commission of the convention on the conservation and management of high seas fishery resources in the South Pacific Ocean in its Twelfth meeting of 2024.”