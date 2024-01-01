LEY DE NAVEGACIÓN
What labor laws apply to fishing workers on ships carrying a national flag?
Full TextSummary:
This law regulates navigation, general registration of vessels (which is not the same as authorization to fish) and its requirements, in addition to the characteristics and obligations of the persons who operate on board the vessels. In this case, the requirements for boarding, obligations, responsibilities and sanctions are established. Order, discipline and safety are also regulated. Obligations to face the risks of navigation are established. It contains other elements such as pollution, naval reserve, warships.