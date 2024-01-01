In order to register vessels with their respective owners and base in the artisanal registry, the following requirements shall be complied with: a) Prove the ownership of them by means of their registration as a fishing vessel, in the registries maintained by the maritime authority, in accordance with the laws and regulations. b) Accredit the main characteristics of the artisanal vessel, in accordance with the provisions of Article 2, No. 15, of this law. c) Prove that the owner, as appropriate, is registered as an artisanal fisherman. Vessels that qualify as artisanal, whose owners are non-profit institutions, intended for the training of artisanal fishermen, may be authorized to register in the artisanal registry, with the approval of the respective Zonal Fisheries Council, following a technical report from the Undersecretariat.

The persons interested in obtaining a fishing authorization shall submit the following information with their application: a) Identification of the person requesting the authorization, who must document their current ownership of the vessel for which they are requesting fishing authorization. If the person has a right over the ship, different from ownership, he or she must prove it in the same way and it must be valid in the future for at least six months; b) Identification of the hydrobiological species to be exploited and the fishing area in which it is intended to develop the extractive fishing activities; c) Identification and characteristics of the vessel to be used; and d) Specification of the fishing gear, system or equipment to be used. The request must be fully processed within a period of 90 calendar days, counted from its presentation. The Undersecretariat may reasonably extend this period up to 180 calendar days counted from the same date.

The holder of an authorization or permit must inform the Service in writing, in the manner determined by regulation, of any changes to the information contained in the registry within thirty working days of the occurrence of the event. For the purposes of this law, the holder of an authorization or permit registered in the registry will always be responsible.

The Service will maintain the register of shipowners and their vessels corresponding to the authorizations and permits. The Service will, upon request, register them and issue a certificate confirming the registration. Registration in the registry is an enabling formality for the exercise of the rights inherent to the authorizations or permits. To register fishing vessels, they must be registered in Chile and comply with the provisions of the Navigation Law.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.