The State applies a license system for fishing. Fishing licenses for marine fishing with large trawlers and purse seines and for fishing in the jointly managed fishery zones defined in the agreements concluded between the People's Republic of China and the countries concerned or on the high seas shall be granted upon approval by the administrative department for fisheries under the State Council. Other fishing licenses shall be granted upon approval by the administrative department for fisheries under the local people's governments at or above the county level. However, the sizes for vessels and fishing gear specified in the fishing licenses issued for marine fishing may not exceed the control sizes for vessels and fishing gear fixed by the State. Specific measures in this respect shall be formulated by the people's governments of provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities directly under the Central Government. No fishing licenses may be traded in, leased or transferred by other means, or altered, forged or adulterated. Those who wish to engage in fishing in the waters under the jurisdiction of other states shall be subject to approval by the administrative department for fisheries under the State Council and shall observe the relevant treaties and agreements signed or acceded to by the People's Republic of China and the laws of the states concerned.