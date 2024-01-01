Transshipment

Translated text:

It is forbidden: To carry out fishing activities without a permit, patent, authorization or concession, or in contravention of the provisions that regulate them, is prohibited.

Obstructing, impeding or unjustifiably disturbing the exercise of legally authorized fishing.

Extracting resources declared closed or from reserved areas.

Drain, block, divert the course or lower the level of rivers, lagoons, estuaries, swamps, marshes, canals or any other body of water, without permission from the competent authority. Fishing with illicit methods such as the use of toxic materials, explosives and others whose nature entails danger to human life or fishery resources, as well as carrying such materials on board.

Abandoning on the beaches and shores or throwing into the water waste, polluting substances or other objects that constitute a danger to navigation, circulation or life.

Carrying on board or using fishing gear or systems other than those permitted.

Use fishing vessels for unauthorized purposes, except in circumstances of force majeure or fortuitous event.

Selling or transshipping part or all of the catch to unauthorized vessels. The sale of the product of the catch shall be made in a Colombian port.

Transfer, under any circumstance, the rights derived from the permit, authorization, concession or patent granted by INPA.

Providing INPA with incorrect or incomplete information or denying access to documents required by INPA.

Other conducts indicated in the regulations issued by the National Government for that purpose in the development of this Law.