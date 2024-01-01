(1) Every licence issued by the Minister or the Secretary shall be in the prescribed form, and may be subject to - (a) such conditions as may be prescribed; (b) such general conditions as may be specified under subsection (2); and (c) such special conditions as may be specified under subsection (3).

(2) The Minister may, by notice published in the Gazette, specify general conditions additional to those to which any licence shall be subject. (3) Subject to this Act, the Minister or Secretary as appropriate, may attach to any licence such special conditions as may be required for the proper management of fisheries, including conditions relating to - (a) the type and method of fishing or related activity authorised; (b) the areas within which such fishing or related activities are authorised; and

(c) the target species and amount of fish authorised to be taken, including any restriction on by- catch; and

(d) the times within which such fishing or related activities are authorised; and (e) restrictions relating to the numbers, types, sizes, specifications or operation of fishing related equipment and/or vessels

(4) The Minister or Secretary as appropriate, may from time to time, where it is expedient for the proper management of fisheries, vary any special conditions attached to any licence or authorisation. (5) Where the Minister or the Secretary varies any special conditions attached to any licence, the Minister or the Secretary shall notify the licence holder of the variation as soon as practicable.