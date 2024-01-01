Marine Resources (Licensing) Regulations 2012
Does the law/regulation require license denial where a vessel has violated fisheries laws in areas beyond national jurisdiction, for example where the vessel is on, or associates with another vessel on an RFMO IUU Vessel list or for other reasons?
Article 8
(1) In addition to the grounds for license refusal set out in sections 35(3) and (4) of the Act, no fishing license shall be issued or renewed unless all information requested by the Secretary in respect of the proposed fishing operation or related activities has been provided in the manner required or requested. (2) Any person aggrieved by a decision made by the Secretary under sub-regulation (1) above may within 14 days of receipt of such decision submit to the Secretary a written appeal to the Minister. (3) The Secretary shall submit such written appeal under sub-regulation (2) above to the Minister within 7 days. (4) Where a written appeal is submitted under sub-regulation (3) above, the decision of the Minister shall be final and binding.