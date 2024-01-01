Fisheries and Aquaculture Law 2016
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
illegal fishing, any fishing activity: –carried out by national or foreign vessels in maritime waters under the jurisdiction of a State without the permission of that State or in violation of the laws and regulations in force. – carried out by vessels flying the flag of a state which is a contracting party to a relevant regional fisheries management organization, but which operate in violation of the conservation and management measures adopted by said organization and by which the said state is bound, or of the relevant provisions of international law; – carried out in violation of national laws or international obligations, including those entered into by states cooperating with a relevant regional fisheries management organization;
The State sustainably manages, in the interest of the national community and taking into account its commitments under international conventions, the biological and fishery resources of the waters under Ivorian jurisdiction, which constitute a national heritage.
To this end, the State promotes responsible fishing and adopts conservation and participatory management measures that ensure the sustainability of biological and fishery resources.
The institutional mechanisms for the participation of concerned stakeholders in the sustainable management of biological and fishery resources are established by regulation
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?
Fishing, hunting, capturing, and possessing all species protected under applicable international conventions are prohibited, except with special authorization from the Minister in charge of fisheries, for scientific or technical research purposes.