Resolution COGMAR-JUR-036-2015
Vessel Tracking
Does law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to report using AIS, or is there no provision?
Article 3Translated text:
The scope of application extends to all vessels flying the national flag, as well as foreign-flagged vessels operating under charter agreements, association contracts, or temporary admission. These vessels are classified under the following services: passenger transport, cargo and passenger transport, fishing, general cargo, hydrocarbon transport, and research.
Article 18Translated text:
The use of AIS is mandatory for all vessels referred to in Regulation V/19.2.4 of the SOLAS Convention that navigate in national waters, as well as for all vessels navigating within the Galapagos Marine Reserve, in the A-1 area of the Ecuadorian coast, inland waters, estuaries, and rivers. Vessels under 10 Gross Tonnage (GT) propelled by oars or sails are exempt from this requirement.