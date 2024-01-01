Organic Law for the Development of Aquaculture and Fisheries
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 7Translated text:
"Armador" An individual or legal entity, national or foreign, who is the owner, or not, of a vessel and who assumes its nautical management and commercial fishing operation, either directly or through a different person.
Article 190Translated text:
Any individual or legal entity, whether national or foreign, whose responsibility is duly proven, shall be sanctioned for acts constituting an administrative offense.
Article 216Translated text:
Captains or those acting on their behalf who commit minor, serious, or very serious fishing violations will be sanctioned.
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Article 164Translated text:
Individuals or legal entities seeking authorization to enter into a leasing, bareboat charter, or association contract must submit the following requirements:
- An application addressed to the governing body through the Integrated Aquaculture and Fisheries System (SIAP), indicating the document number and date of the favorable report issued prior to entering into a leasing, bareboat charter, or association contract;
- The document containing the favorable report or consent issued prior to entering into a leasing, bareboat charter, or association contract;
- A copy of the favorable report from the National Maritime Authority;
- A legalized copy of the leasing, bareboat charter, or association contract, as applicable, which must be apostilled if executed in other countries. If executed within the national territory, it must be notarized through a public deed or a private document recognized by a notary;
- A copy of the authorization for the bareboat charter contract issued by the foreign maritime and fisheries authority, when applicable;
- A copy of the vessel's current registration from the country of origin;
- A copy of the current Tonnage Certificate detailing the fishing storage capacity in cubic meters;
- A copy of the fishing license issued by the flag state, in the case of an association contract, which must not have a validity period shorter than the fishing permit granted by the governing body;
- The vessel's IMO number;
- The vessel's ownership history and IUU lists; and,
- Any additional requirements specified by the governing body in secondary regulations