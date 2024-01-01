Authority of the Captain: The Captain of a vessel is responsible for the safe conduct of navigation and has the authority to implement principles concerning safety management and environmental protection on board.

Captains or those acting on their behalf who commit minor, serious, or very serious fishing violations will be sanctioned.

Any individual or legal entity, whether national or foreign, whose responsibility is duly proven, shall be sanctioned for acts constituting an administrative offense.

"Armador" An individual or legal entity, national or foreign, who is the owner, or not, of a vessel and who assumes its nautical management and commercial fishing operation, either directly or through a different person.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.