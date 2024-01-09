IUU Fishing Regulation in relation to the Community IUU Vessel List
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does the law/regulation contain a list of "serious offenses"?
Article 3
- A fishing vessel shall be presumed to be engaged in IUU fishing if it is shown that, contrary to the conservation and management measures applicable in the fishing area concerned, it has: (a) fished without a valid licence, authorisation or permit issued by the flag State or the relevant coastal State; or
(b) not fulfilled its obligations to record and report catch or catch- related data, including data to be transmitted by satellite vessel
monitoring system, or prior notices under Article 6; or (c) fished in a closed area, during a closed season, without or after attainment of a quota or beyond a closed depth; or (d) engaged in directed fishing for a stock which is subject to a moratorium or for which fishing is prohibited; or (e) used prohibited or non-compliant fishing gear; or (f) falsified or concealed its markings, identity or registration; or (g) concealed, tampered with or disposed of evidence relating to an investigation; or (h) obstructed the work of officials in the exercise of their duties in inspecting for compliance with the applicable conservation and management measures; or the work of observers in the exercise of their duties of observing compliance with the applicable Community rules; or (i) taken on board, transhipped or landed undersized fish in contravention of the legislation in force; or (j) transhipped or participated in joint fishing operations with, supported or re-supplied other fishing vessels identified as having engaged in IUU fishing under this Regulation, in particular those included in the Community IUU vessel list or in the IUU vessel list of a regional fisheries management organisation; or (k) carried out fishing activities in the area of a regional fisheries management organisation in a manner inconsistent with or in contravention of the conservation and management measures of that organisation and is flagged to a State not party to that organisation, or not cooperating with that organisation as established by that organisation; or (l) no nationality and is therefore a stateless vessel, in accordance with international law. 2. The activities set out in paragraph 1 shall be considered as serious infringements in accordance with Article 42 depending on the gravity of the infringement in question which shall be determined by the competent authority of the Member State, taking into account the criteria such as the damage done, its value, the extent of the infringement or its repetition.
Article 44
- Member States shall ensure that a natural person having committed or a legal person held liable for a serious infringement is punishable by effective, proportionate and dissuasive administrative sanctions.
- The Member States shall impose a maximum sanction of at least five times the value of the fishery products obtained by committing the serious infringement. In case of a repeated serious infringement within a five-year period, the Member States shall impose a maximum sanction of at least eight times the value of the fishery products obtained by committing the serious infringement. In applying these sanctions the Member States shall also take into account the value of the prejudice to the fishing resources and the marine environment concerned.
- Member States may also, or alternatively, use effective, proportionate and dissuasive criminal sanctions.
Transshipment
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 3
Article 4
- With a view to prevent, deter and eliminate IUU fishing, an effective scheme of inspections in port for third country fishing vessels calling at the ports of Member States shall be maintained.
- Access to ports of Member States, the provision of port services, and the conduct of landing or transhipment operations in such ports shall be prohibited for third country fishing vessels unless they meet the requirements laid down in this Regulation, except in cases of force majeure or distress within the meaning of Article 18 of the Unclos (force majeure or distress) for services strictly necessary to remedy those situations.
- Transhipments between third country fishing vessels or between the latter and fishing vessels flying the flag of a Member State shall be prohibited in Community waters and shall take place only in port, in accordance with the provisions of this Chapter.
- Fishing vessels flying the flag of a Member State shall not be authorised to tranship at sea catches from third country fishing vessels outside Community waters unless the fishing vessels are registered as carrier vessels under the auspices of a regional fisheries management organisation.
Article 5
- Member States shall designate ports, or places close to the shore, where landings or transhipment operations of fishery products and port services referred to in Article 4(2) are permitted.
- Access to port services and the conduct of landing or transhipment operations by third country fishing vessels shall be authorised only in designated ports.
- Member States shall transmit to the Commission no later than 15 January of each year a list of designated ports. Any subsequent changes to this list shall be notified to the Commission at least 15 days before the change takes effect.
- The Commission shall, without delay, publish the list of designated ports in the Official Journal of the European Union and on its website.
Article 6
- Masters of third country fishing vessels or their representatives shall notify the competent authorities of the Member State whose designated port or landing facilities they wish to use at least three working days before the estimated time of arrival at the port, of the following information: (a) vessel identification; (b) name of the designated port of destination and the purposes of the call, landing, transhipment or access to services; (c) fishing authorisation or, where appropriate, authorisation to support fishing operations or to tranship fishery products; (d) dates of the fishing trip; (e) estimated date and time of arrival at port; (e) estimated date and time of arrival at port; (f) the quantities of each species retained on board or, where appropriate, a negative report; (g) the zone or zones where the catch was made or where transhipment took place, whether in Community waters, in zones under the jurisdiction or sovereignty of a third country or on the high seas; (h) the quantities for each species to be landed or transhipped. Masters of third country fishing vessels or their representatives shall be exempted from notifying information contained in points (a), (c), (d), (g) and (h), where a catch certificate has been validated in accordance with Chapter III for the full catch to be landed or transhipped in the territory of the Community.
- The notification set out in paragraph 1 shall be accompanied by a catch certificate validated in accordance with Chapter III if the third country fishing vessel carries on board fishery products. The provisions laid down in ►C1 c Article 13 ◄ on the recognition of catch documents or port State control forms which are part of catch documentation or port State control schemes adopted by regional fisheries management organisations shall apply mutatis mutandis.
- The Commission, in accordance with the procedure referred to in Article 54(2), may exempt certain categories of third country fishing vessels from the obligation stipulated in paragraph 1 for a limited and renewable period, or make provision for another notification period taking into account, inter alia, the type of fishery product, the distance between the fishing grounds, landing places and ports where the vessels in question are registered or listed.
- This Article shall apply without prejudice to special provisions set forth in fisheries agreements concluded between the Community and third countries.
Article 7
- Without prejudice to point 5 of Article 37, a third country fishing vessel shall be granted authorisation to access the port only if the information set out in Article 6(1) is complete and, if the third country vessel carries on board fishery products, is accompanied by the catch certificate referred to in Article 6(2).
- Authorisation to commence landing or transhipment operations in port shall be subject to a check to determine the completeness of the information submitted as prescribed in paragraph 1 and, where appropriate, to an inspection carried out in accordance with Section 2.
- By way of derogation to paragraphs 1 and 2 of this Article the port Member State may authorise port access and all or part of a landing in cases where the information set out in Article 6(1) is not complete or its check or verification is pending, but shall, in such cases, keep the fishery products concerned in storage under the control of the competent authorities. The fishery products shall only be released to be sold, taken over or transported once the information set out in Article 6(1) has been received or the checking or verification process is completed. If this process is not completed within 14 days of the landing, the port Member State may confiscate and dispose of the fishery products in accordance with national rules. The cost of storage shall be borne by the operators.
Article 8
- Masters of third country fishing vessels or their representative shall submit to the authorities of the Member State whose designated ports of landing or transhipment facilities they use, if possible by electronic means prior to landing or transhipment operations, a declaration indicating the quantity of fishery products by species to be landed or transhipped, and the date and place of each catch. Masters and their representatives shall be held responsible for the accuracy of such declarations.
- Member States shall keep the originals of the declarations set out in paragraph 1, or a hard copy when transmitted electronically, for a period of three years or longer in accordance with national rules.
- Landing and transhipment declaration procedures and forms shall be determined in accordance with the procedure referred to in Article 54(2).
- Member States shall notify the Commission by computer transmission before the end of the first month of each calendar quarter of the quantities landed and/or transhipped by third country fishing vessels in their ports during the previous quarter.
Article 9
- Member States shall carry out inspections in their designated ports of at least 5 % of landing and transhipment operations by third country fishing vessels each year, in accordance with the benchmarks determined by the procedure referred to in Article 54(2) on the basis of risk management, without prejudice to the higher thresholds adopted by regional fisheries management organisations.
- The following fishing vessels shall be inspected in all cases: (a) fishing vessels sighted in accordance with Article 48; (b) fishing vessels reported in the framework of a notification made under the Community alert system in accordance with Chapter IV; (c) fishing vessels identified by the Commission as presumed to have engaged in IUU fishing in accordance with Article 25; (d) fishing vessels appearing in a IUU vessel list adopted by a regional fisheries management organisation notified to Member States in accordance with Article 30.
Article 10
- Officials in charge of inspections (officials) shall be able to examine all relevant areas, decks and rooms of the fishing vessel, catches processed or not, nets or other gear, equipment and any relevant documents which officials deem it necessary to verify in compliance with applicable laws, regulations or international management and conservation measures. Officials may also question persons deemed to have information on the matter subject to inspection.
- Inspections shall involve the monitoring of the entire landing or transhipment operations and include a cross-check between the quantities by species recorded in the prior notice of landing and the quantities by species landed or transhipped.
- Officials shall sign their inspection report in the presence of the master of the fishing vessel, who shall have the right to add or cause to be added any information that he considers relevant. Officials shall indicate in the logbook that an inspection has been made.
- A copy of the inspection report shall be handed over to the master of the fishing vessel, who may forward it to the owner.
- The master shall cooperate with and assist in the inspections of the fishing vessel and shall not obstruct, intimidate or interfere with the officials in the performance of their duties.
Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Article 29
Content, publicity and maintenance of the Community IUU vessel list
- The Community IUU vessel list shall contain the following details for each fishing vessel: (a) name and previous names, if any; (b) flag and previous flags, if any; (c) owner and where relevant previous owners, including beneficial owners, if any; (d) operator and where relevant previous operators, if any; (e) call sign and previous call signs, if any; (f) Lloyds/IMO number, where available; Consolidated TEXT: 32008R1005 — EN — 09.01.2024 21.02.2024 21:26 https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX:02008R1005-20240109 Page 31 of 79 (f) Lloyds/IMO number, where available; (g) photographs, where available; (h) date of first inclusion on it; (i) summary of activities which justify inclusion of the vessel on it, together with references to all relevant documents informing of and evidencing those activities.
- The Commission shall publish the Community IUU vessel list in the Official Journal of the European Union and shall take any measure necessary to ensure its publicity, including by placing it on its website.
- The Commission shall update every three months the Community IUU vessel list and shall provide for a system to automatically notify updates to Member States, regional fisheries management organisations and any member of the civil society that should so request. Furthermore, the Commission shall transmit the list to the FAO and to regional fisheries management organisations for the purposes of enhancing cooperation between the Community and these organisations aimed at preventing, deterring and eliminating IUU fishing.
Article 38
Action in respect of non-cooperating third countries The following measures shall apply to non-cooperating third countries:
- the importation into the Community of fishery products caught by fishing vessels flying the flag of such countries shall be prohibited, and accordingly catch certificates accompanying such products shall not be accepted. In the event that the identification of a non-cooperating third country pursuant to Article 31 is justified by the lack of appropriate measures adopted by this third country in relation to IUU fishing affecting a given stock or species, the prohibition of importation may only apply in respect of this stock or species;
- the purchase by Community operators of a fishing vessel flying the flag of such countries shall be prohibited;
- the reflagging of a fishing vessel flying the flag of a Member State to such countries shall be prohibited;
- Member States shall not authorise the conclusion of chartering agreements with such countries for fishing vessels flying their flag;
- the exportation of Community fishing vessels to such countries shall be prohibited;
- private trade arrangements between nationals of a Member State and such countries in order for a fishing vessel flying the flag of that Member State to use the fishing possibilities of such countries shall be prohibited;
- joint fishing operations involving fishing vessels flying the flag of a Member State with a fishing vessel flying the flag of such countries shall be prohibited;
- the Commission shall propose the denunciation of any standing bilateral fisheries agreement or fisheries partnership agreement with such countries which provides for termination of the agreement in case of failure to comply with undertakings made by them with regard to combating IUU fishing;
- the Commission shall not enter into negotiations to conclude a bilateral fisheries agreement or fisheries partnership agreements with such countries; Consolidated TEXT: 32008R1005 — EN — 09.01.2024 21.02.2024 21:26 https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX:02008R1005-20240109 Page 39 of 79 ▼M5 c
- the ownership, including as a beneficial owner as defined in Article 3, point (6), of Directive (EU) 2015/849 of the European Parliament and of the Council ( 2 ), operation or management by Union operators of fishing vessels flying the flag of such countries shall be prohibited. Union owners, including beneficial owners, of fishing vessels flying the flag of such countries shall request that those vessels be removed from the registry of such countries within two months of the publication of the list of non-cooperating third countries in accordance with Article 33 of this Regulation. Where the request cannot be made directly by the owners, including beneficial owners, they shall mandate a relevant natural or legal person empowered to act on their behalf to request such removal within the timeframe provided;
- access to port services and the conduct of landing or transhipment operations in Union ports by fishing vessels flying the flag of such countries shall be prohibited.
Article 39
- Nationals subject to the jurisdiction of Member States (nationals) shall neither support nor engage in IUU fishing, including by engagement on board or as operators or beneficial owners of fishing vessels included in the Community IUU vessel list.
- Without prejudice to the primary responsibility of the flag State, Member States shall cooperate amongst themselves and with third countries and take all appropriate measures, in accordance with national and Community law, in order to identify nationals supporting or engaged in IUU fishing.
- Without prejudice to the primary responsibility of the flag State, Member States shall take appropriate action, subject to and in accordance with their applicable laws and regulations with regard to nationals identified as supporting or engaged in IUU fishing.
- Each Member State shall notify to the Commission the names of the competent authorities responsible for coordinating the collection and verification of information on activities of nationals referred to in this Chapter and for reporting to and cooperating with the Commission
Article 40
- Member States shall encourage nationals to notify any information pertaining to legal, beneficial or financial interests in, or control of, fishing vessels flagged to a third country which they hold and the names of the vessels concerned.
- Nationals shall not sell or export any fishing vessel to operators involved in the operation, management or ownership of fishing vessels included in the Community IUU vessel list.
- Without prejudice to other provisions laid down in Community law pertaining to public funds, Member States shall not grant any public aid under national aid regimes or under Community funds to operators involved in the operation, management or ownership of fishing vessels included in the Community IUU vessel list.
- Member States shall endeavour to obtain information on the existence of any arrangement between nationals and a third country allowing the reflagging of fishing vessels flying their flag to such third country. They shall inform the Commission thereof by submitting a list of the fishing vessels concerned.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 27
- The Commission shall, in accordance with the procedure referred to in Article 54(2), establish a Community IUU vessel list. The list shall include the fishing vessels in relation to which, further to the measures taken pursuant to Articles 25 and 26, the information obtained in accordance with this Regulation establishes that they are engaged in IUU fishing and whose flag States have not complied with the official requests referred to in Article 26(2)(b) and (c) and Article 26(3)(b) and (c), in response to such IUU fishing.
- Before placing any fishing vessel on the Community IUU vessel list, the Commission shall provide the owner and, where appropriate, the operator of the fishing vessel concerned with a detailed statement of reasons for the intended listing and with all elements supporting the suspicion that the fishing vessel has carried out IUU fishing. The statement shall mention the right to ask for or to provide additional information, and give the owner, and, where appropriate, the operator the possibility of being heard and to defend their case, leaving them adequate time and facilities.
- When a decision is taken to place a fishing vessel on the Community IUU vessel list, the Commission shall notify that decision, and the reasons for it, to the owner and, where appropriate, the operator of the fishing vessel.
- The obligations imposed on the Commission by paragraphs 2 and 3 shall apply without prejudice to the primary responsibility of the flag State over the fishing vessel, and only in so far as the relevant information on the identification of the fishing vessel owner and operator is at the disposal of the Commission.
- The Commission shall notify the flag State of the inclusion of the fishing vessel on the Community IUU vessel list and shall provide the flag State with the detailed reasons for listing.
- The Commission shall request flag States with fishing vessels on the Community IUU vessel list to: (a) notify the owner of the fishing vessel of its inclusion on the Community IUU vessel list, of the reasons justifying this inclusion and of the consequences resulting from it, as laid down in Article 37; and (b) take all the necessary measures to eliminate IUU fishing, including, if necessary, the withdrawal of the registration or the fishing licences of the fishing vessels concerned, and to inform the Commission of the measures taken.
- This Article shall not apply to Community fishing vessels if the flag Member State has taken action in accordance with paragraph 8.
- Community fishing vessels shall not be included in the Community IUU vessel list if the flag Member State has taken action pursuant to this Regulation and Regulation (EEC) No 2847/93 against breaches constituting serious infringements as laid down in Article 3(2), without prejudice to the action taken by regional fisheries management organisations.
Article 37
The following measures shall apply to the fishing vessels included in the Community IUU vessel list (IUU fishing vessels):
- flag Member States shall not submit to the Commission any requests for fishing authorisations in respect of IUU fishing vessels;
- current fishing authorisations or special fishing permits issued by flag Member States in respect of IUU fishing vessels shall be withdrawn;
- IUU fishing vessels flying the flag of a third country shall not be authorised to fish in Community waters and shall be prohibited to be chartered;
- fishing vessels flying the flag of a Member State shall not in any way assist, engage in fish processing operations or participate in any transhipment or joint fishing operations with IUU fishing vessels;
- IUU fishing vessels flying the flag of a Member State shall only be authorised access to their home ports and to no other Community port, except in case of force majeure or distress. IUU fishing vessels flying the flag of a third country shall not be authorised to enter into a port of a Member State, except in case of force majeure or distress. Alternatively, a Member State may authorise the entry into its ports of an IUU fishing vessel on the condition that the catches on board and, where appropriate, fishing gear prohibited pursuant to conservation and management measures adopted by regional fisheries management organisations, are confiscated. Member States shall also confiscate catches and, where appropriate, fishing gear prohibited pursuant to those measures, on board IUU fishing vessels which have been authorised to enter into its ports for reason of force majeure or distress;
- IUU fishing vessels flying the flag of a third country shall not be supplied in ports with provisions, fuel or other services, except in case of force majeure or distress;
- IUU fishing vessels flying the flag of a third country shall not be authorised to change the crew, except as necessary in case of force majeure or distress;
- Member States shall refuse the granting of their flag to IUU fishing vessels;
- the importation of fishery products caught by IUU fishing vessels shall be prohibited, and accordingly catch certificates accompanying such products shall not be accepted or validated;
- the exportation and re-exportation of fishery products from IUU fishing vessels for processing shall be prohibited;
- IUU fishing vessels with no fish and crew on board shall be authorised to enter a port for its scrapping, but without prejudice to any prosecutions and sanctions imposed against that vessel and any legal or natural person concerned.
Article 43
- Where a natural person is suspected of having committed or is caught in the act while committing a serious infringement or a legal person is suspected of being held liable for such an infringement, Member States shall start a full investigation of the infringement and, in conformity with their national law and depending on the gravity of the infringement, take immediate enforcement measures such as in particular: (a) the immediate cessation of fishing activities; (b) the rerouting to port of the fishing vessel; (c) the rerouting of the transport vehicle to another location for inspection; (d) the ordering of a bond; (e) the seizure of fishing gear, catches or fisheries products; (f) the temporary immobilisation of the fishing vessel or transport vehicle concerned; (g) the suspension of the authorisation to fish.
- The enforcement measures shall be of such nature as to prevent the continuation of the serious infringement concerned and to allow the competent authorities to complete its investigation.
Article 45
The sanctions provided for in this Chapter may be accompanied by other sanctions or measures, in particular:
- the sequestration of the fishing vessel involved in the infringement;
- the temporary immobilisation of the fishing vessel;
- the confiscation of prohibited fishing gear, catches or fishery products;
- the suspension or withdrawal of authorisation to fish;
- the reduction or withdrawal of fishing rights;
- the temporary or permanent exclusion from the right to obtain new fishing rights;
- the temporary or permanent ban on access to public assistance or subsidies;
- the suspension or withdrawal of the status of approved economic operator granted pursuant to Article 16(3).