2012 Offshore Fisheries Management Act
In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?
Article 2
Section 2. Interpretation: “serious violation” means (a) fishing without a valid licence, authorisation, fishing right or permit as required under this Decree; (b) failing to maintain accurate records of catch and catch-related data, as required by this Decree or a licence issued pursuant to this Decree, or (c) serious misreporting of catch contrary to this Decree or a licence issued pursuant to this Decree; (d) fishing in a closed area, fishing during a closed season or fishing without, or after attainment of, a quota established in the fisheries waters or by an applicable sub-regional or regional fisheries management organisation or arrangement; (e) directed fishing for a stock which is subject to a moratorium or for which fishing is prohibited; (f) using prohibited fishing gear; (g) falsifying or concealing the markings, identity or registration of a fishing vessel; (h) concealing, tampering with or disposing of evidence relating to an investigation or anticipated investigation; (i) multiple violations which together constitute a serious disregard of conservation andmanagement measures; (j) sexual harassment; or (k) such other violations as may be prescribed;
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Article 27
(1) A person shall not use a Fiji fishing vessel for fishing or related activities—(a)in the fisheries waters of another State except in accordance with the laws of that State and an authorisation issued under section 32; (b) in an area subject to a treaty or multilateral access agreement except in accordance with that treaty or agreement; (c) on the high seas except in accordance with an authorisation issued under section 32; or (d) in an area subject to an international conservation and management measure except in accordance with such measure.
Article 108
(1) Notwithstanding subsection (3), this section applies to all persons, vessels, fishing related and other activities to which this Act has application. (2) Subject to subsection (1), no person shall, within Fiji or in Fiji fisheries waters, on their own account or any other capacity—(a)cause or permit a person acting on his or her behalf; or (b)use or permit a vessel to engage in fishing or related activity, to take or to import, export, land, transport, sell, receive, acquire, buy any fish or fish product taken, possessed, transported or sold in violation of any law or regulation of another State or of international conservation and management measures. (3) This section does not apply to fish taken on the high seas contrary to the law of another State where Fiji does not recognise the jurisdiction of that State over those fish. (4) Any person who contravenes subsection (2) commits an offense and upon conviction shall be liable for a fine not less than $500,000 and not more than $1 million or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 6 months, or to both. (5) Where an international agreement with another State provides for a fine, penalty or other determination or any portion of it to be remitted to that State upon conviction or other process pursuant to subsection (2), such remittance shall be made after all costs and expenses incurred by the State have been deducted.