(1) Notwithstanding subsection (3), this section applies to all persons, vessels, fishing related and other activities to which this Act has application. (2) Subject to subsection (1), no person shall, within Fiji or in Fiji fisheries waters, on their own account or any other capacity—(a)cause or permit a person acting on his or her behalf; or (b)use or permit a vessel to engage in fishing or related activity, to take or to import, export, land, transport, sell, receive, acquire, buy any fish or fish product taken, possessed, transported or sold in violation of any law or regulation of another State or of international conservation and management measures. (3) This section does not apply to fish taken on the high seas contrary to the law of another State where Fiji does not recognise the jurisdiction of that State over those fish. (4) Any person who contravenes subsection (2) commits an offense and upon conviction shall be liable for a fine not less than $500,000 and not more than $1 million or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 6 months, or to both. (5) Where an international agreement with another State provides for a fine, penalty or other determination or any portion of it to be remitted to that State upon conviction or other process pursuant to subsection (2), such remittance shall be made after all costs and expenses incurred by the State have been deducted.