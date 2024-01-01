Procedure for carrying out related operations by the fishing vessel 1. Not less than 24 hours before the planned related operation, the captain or owner of the vessel shall request permission to carry out a specific related operation from the National Service for the Supervision and Control of Fishing Activities (FISCAP) via HF radio (channel+++MHZ and time of call to be specified), providing the following information: a) Name of the vessel and its registration number (IMO); b) Name of the chartering/consigning agency; c) The type of operation to be carried out (transhipment of catches or other); d) The species (FAO code) if the planned operation is a transhipment of catches; e) The tonnage per product prior to transhipment, specifying the conversion factors in the case of fish transhipment; f) The preferred date and place for transhipment; and, g) The geographical area of the catch (inside or outside the EEZ); 2. The FISCAP then verifies the identity and quality of the applicant and may immediately refuse to carry out the operation if it finds one of the following situations: a) Vessel suspected of transmitting false position via VMS (vessel monitoring system); b) Inconsistency between catch data declared in the logbook and other means of recording information such as observer reports or information provided on the VMS position; and, c) Vessel, owner, skipper or shipowner suspected of being involved in illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.