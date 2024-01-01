Fisheries Law

Translated text:

The following are serious fishing offenses: a) Fishing without having the original fishing license or authorization required on board; b) Fishing industrially in Guinea-Bissau's Exclusive Economic Zone without a fisheries observer on board; c) Using prohibited fishing techniques or methods; d) Obstructing the work of fisheries inspectors and observers in carrying out their duties of monitoring and observing compliance with the provisions of this Decree-Law and its regulations; e) The use or transport on board, in conditions that permit their use, of prohibited or unlicensed fishing gear or gear whose mesh sizes are smaller than the minimum authorized, or the attachment of devices or systems that may obstruct or reduce these mesh sizes or alter the selectivity of the gear; f) Falsifying, concealing, destroying or tampering with evidence of fishing offenses that may be used in the course of administrative or judicial proceedings; g) Providing false information, data and documents on the technical specifications of fishing vessels authorized to operate in waters under national jurisdiction, in particular on gross tonnage; h) Catching, holding, landing, storing, processing, transporting and offering for sale fishery products that do not comply with the rules on minimum authorized sizes or weights; i) Failure to comply with the rules on by-catches and their destination; j) Carrying out related fishing operations, involving the joint action of two or more vessels, in waters under national sovereignty and jurisdiction, without authorization; k) Failure to comply with the rules on the provision of data and information on catches, prescribed in Article 21(1)(c) of this statute and its regulations; l) Failure to comply with the obligation to provide information, provided for in Article 21(3) of this Decree-Law, or the intentional provision of false or incomplete information, data and documents; m) Failure to comply with the rules laid down in articles 27, 29 and 31 of this decree, relating to protected species, the marking of fishing vessels and the stowage of unauthorized fishing gear, respectively; n) Refusal by a fishing vessel in waters under the jurisdiction of Guinea-Bissau to stop on the orders of inspection agents, given under the terms of Article 46(1)(a) of this Decree-Law; o) Setting up and operating marine culture establishments and fisheries product processing establishments without being authorized and licensed, respectively, under the terms of the respective legislation; p) The use of fishing gear that is not duly signposted and identified, in accordance with the applicable provisions; q) Fishing with vessels whose propulsion power exceeds that legally established for the type of fishing for which they are licensed; r) Failure to comply with the provisions of Article 21(1)(c), regarding the provision of information and data on catches made and any other information useful for understanding catches and fishing operations carried out.