Joint Order of 4 March 2022 on the Conditions for Access to Fisheries Resources in the EEZ
Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?
Article 9Translated text:
In order to obtain an industrial fishing license, a fishing company or companies operating with foreign chartered vessels must: a) Embark Guinean seamen in the following proportions: i. Six (6) seamen on vessels with a GT of 250 or less; ii. Seven (7) seamen on vessels with a GT of 400 or less; iii. Eight (8) seamen on ships with GT greater than or equal to 400; iv. Nine (9) seamen on ships with a GT of 600 or more;