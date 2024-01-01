Regulation on Artisanal Fisheries

The capture of, in particular, species of marine mammals, sea turtles and crocodiles, rays and sharks, as well as other species considered rare and vulnerable, shall be prohibited, unless special authorization is granted by joint order of the members of the Government responsible for the fisheries, agriculture and environment sectors and for scientific or technical research purposes.
The hunting, capture and possession of all species of marine and aquatic birds, as well as the holding on board, landing, marketing or offering for sale of the species referred to in the previous paragraph are also prohibited.