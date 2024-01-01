Fisheries Regulations 2018

(1) A person shall not deploy a fish aggregating device in the fisheries waters except with the written permission of an authorised officer and in accordance with any condition specified by the officer. (2) ( a) An application for a permit mentioned in subregulation (1) shall be in Form G(l) of the Third Schedule. (b)An application for a permit under this regulation shall be accompanied by the payment of the fee as negotiated by the authorised officer and the applicant. (3) An application for a permit under this regulation shall be processed by the officer within fourteen days of its receipt. ( 4) The permit shall be an annual permit expiring on the 31 st day of December in the year of issue unless otherwise specified and shall be issued in Form G (2) in the Third Schedule. (5) The Chief Fisheries Officer shall establish and maintain a register of all fish aggregating devices permitted in the fisheries waters. (6) A permit issued under this regulation shall contain a fish aggregating device registration number assigned by the Chief Fisheries Officer for the purpose of maintaining the register under subregulation (5). (7) The permit shall confer an exclusive right to fish in the vicinity of the device for the period stated in the permit. (8) The permit shall not relieve the master of a vessel from obligations arising under any other law concerning safety of navigation and shipping. (9) The master of a vessel deploying a permitted fish aggregating device into the fisheries waters shall notify the Chief Fisheries Officer within twenty four hours of deploying the device of the nature of the device and the intended location where the device will be deployed.