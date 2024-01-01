GuyanaOversight BodyMinistry of Agriculture-FisheriesRegistry ClosedSOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1981TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions2 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions1 lawObservers1 lawTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility2 lawsVessel Registration & License Management5 lawsVessel Tracking2 lawsLawsFisheries ActFishing Offenses & InfractionsVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementFisheries Regulations 2018Fishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversTransshipmentVessel Registration & License ManagementVessel TrackingGuyana Shipping (Registration of Ships) Regulations (Reg. 4/2000)Vessel Registration & License ManagementGuyana Shipping Act (Act 7 of 1998) as amended by Act 7 of 2006 (Cap:49:01 of the Laws of Guyana)Vessel Registration & License ManagementGuyana Shipping Act 2006Labor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementThe Guyana Shipping RegulationsVessel Tracking