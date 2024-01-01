Guyana Shipping Act 2006

  • Language: English
  • Years: 1998, 2006

  • Article 11

    PDF (pages 30-31)Source URL

    (1) Subject to subsection (2) and section 3, a ship shall not be registered in Guyana under this Act unless she is wholly owned by persons qualified to own a Guyana ship, that is to say –(a) nationals of Guyana; (b) persons domiciled or ordinarily resident in Guyana; (c) citizens of Caricom States residing in a member country of the Caribbean Community, where the ship is customarily engaged in international voyages; (d) a body corporate established under the laws of Guyana and having its principal place of business in Guyana or is a body corporate that is a national of a Caribbean Community state; (e) persons in bona fide joint venture relationships with any of the categories of persons described in paragraphs (a) and (c), or (f) such other persons as the Minister may by order determine.

    (2) A ship acquired by bareboat charter by any of the categories of persons described in paragraphs (a), (b), (c), (d) and (e) of subsection (1) may be registered in Guyana. (3) For the purposes of this section a body corporate shall mean a body corporate the majority of shareholders of which are persons referred to in paragraphs (a), (b) and (c) of subsection (1).

  • Article 12

    PDF (page 31)Source URL

    (1) Whenever a ship is owned wholly by persons qualified to own a registered Guyana ship, that ship shall be registered in the manner provided in this part unless - (a) it is registered in some other country; (b) the ship is recognized by the law of a country other than Guyana as a ship of that country, and is by the law of that country exempted from registration; (c) the ship is, pursuant to subsection (2), exempted from registration under this Act; (d) the ship is required to be licensed and operates solely within Guyana waters; or (e) the ship is exempt from being licensed.

  • Article 46

    PDF (page 53)Source URL

    Where the ownership of any Guyana ship is changed, the Registrar may on the application of the owner of the ship be registered anew, although registration anew is not required under this Act.