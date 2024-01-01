Guyana Shipping Act 2006

(1) Subject to subsection (2) and section 3, a ship shall not be registered in Guyana under this Act unless she is wholly owned by persons qualified to own a Guyana ship, that is to say –(a) nationals of Guyana; (b) persons domiciled or ordinarily resident in Guyana; (c) citizens of Caricom States residing in a member country of the Caribbean Community, where the ship is customarily engaged in international voyages; (d) a body corporate established under the laws of Guyana and having its principal place of business in Guyana or is a body corporate that is a national of a Caribbean Community state; (e) persons in bona fide joint venture relationships with any of the categories of persons described in paragraphs (a) and (c), or (f) such other persons as the Minister may by order determine.

(2) A ship acquired by bareboat charter by any of the categories of persons described in paragraphs (a), (b), (c), (d) and (e) of subsection (1) may be registered in Guyana. (3) For the purposes of this section a body corporate shall mean a body corporate the majority of shareholders of which are persons referred to in paragraphs (a), (b) and (c) of subsection (1).