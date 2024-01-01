Government Decree No. 15 of 1984
Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Article 11
(1) The fishing permit for foreign individuals or bodies corporate allowed to fish in the Indonesian Exclusive Economic Zone shall be issued in the form of a letter by the Minister for Agriculture or by the official designated by the official designated by the Minister. (2) In the permit letter referred to in sub-regulation (1), the following data shall be annotated.
- name and nationality of the vessels owner;
- name of the vessels; 3. call-sign of the vessels;
- country of registration, registration number and flag flown by the vessel;
- overall length of the vessel;
- gross tonnage of the vessel;
- horsepower rating of the vessel;
- fish hold capacity of the vessels;
- name, address and nationality of the master;
- number of crew;
- kind and number of fishing gear transported or used by each vessel;
- intended fishing grounds;
- identification marks that the vessel is required to display;
- port or other place of reporting;
- conditions to be complied with as regards catch.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What offenses exist in the law/regulation for which license suspension, revocation or cancellation is a mandatory consequence upon conviction for committing the offense?
Article 17
Any person engaging in fishing activities in the Indonesian Exclusive Economic Zone without being in possession of a fishing permit in accordance with these Regulations shall be prosecuted under section 16 (1) and (2) of Law No. 5 of 1983.
Article 18
Any person who damages or destroys objects used in committing the offense referred to in regulation 17, with the intention to elude their confiscation when the vessels is being inspected shall be prosecuted in conformity with section 17 of Law No. 5 of 1983.
Article 19
The penalty for any fishing vessel making use of any gear or substances prohibited under regulation 6, for fishing in the Indonesian Exclusive Economic Zone, shall be a fine of not more than 75 million rupiah and the withdrawal of the fishing permit.
Article 20
If a fishing vessel used by an applicant who has granted a fishing permit in accordance with these Regulation violates the conditions laid down in the fishing permit, the penalty shall be a fine of 25 million rupiah and the withdrawal of the fishing permit.
Article 21
(1) offenses under regulations 17, 18 and 19 shall be criminal offense.