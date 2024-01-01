Government Decree No. 15 of 1984

  • Language: English
  • Year: 1984

Vessel Registration & License Management

What offenses exist in the law/regulation for which license suspension, revocation or cancellation is a mandatory consequence upon conviction for committing the offense?

  • Article 17

    Article 17

    Any person engaging in fishing activities in the Indonesian Exclusive Economic Zone without being in possession of a fishing permit in accordance with these Regulations shall be prosecuted under section 16 (1) and (2) of Law No. 5 of 1983.

  • Article 18

    Article 18

    Any person who damages or destroys objects used in committing the offense referred to in regulation 17, with the intention to elude their confiscation when the vessels is being inspected shall be prosecuted in conformity with section 17 of Law No. 5 of 1983.

  • Article 19

    Article 19

    The penalty for any fishing vessel making use of any gear or substances prohibited under regulation 6, for fishing in the Indonesian Exclusive Economic Zone, shall be a fine of not more than 75 million rupiah and the withdrawal of the fishing permit.

  • Article 20

    Article 20

    If a fishing vessel used by an applicant who has granted a fishing permit in accordance with these Regulation violates the conditions laid down in the fishing permit, the penalty shall be a fine of 25 million rupiah and the withdrawal of the fishing permit.