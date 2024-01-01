Government Decree No. 15 of 1984

If a fishing vessel used by an applicant who has granted a fishing permit in accordance with these Regulation violates the conditions laid down in the fishing permit, the penalty shall be a fine of 25 million rupiah and the withdrawal of the fishing permit.

The penalty for any fishing vessel making use of any gear or substances prohibited under regulation 6, for fishing in the Indonesian Exclusive Economic Zone, shall be a fine of not more than 75 million rupiah and the withdrawal of the fishing permit.

Any person who damages or destroys objects used in committing the offense referred to in regulation 17, with the intention to elude their confiscation when the vessels is being inspected shall be prosecuted in conformity with section 17 of Law No. 5 of 1983.

Any person engaging in fishing activities in the Indonesian Exclusive Economic Zone without being in possession of a fishing permit in accordance with these Regulations shall be prosecuted under section 16 (1) and (2) of Law No. 5 of 1983.

(1) The fishing permit for foreign individuals or bodies corporate allowed to fish in the Indonesian Exclusive Economic Zone shall be issued in the form of a letter by the Minister for Agriculture or by the official designated by the official designated by the Minister. (2) In the permit letter referred to in sub-regulation (1), the following data shall be annotated.

