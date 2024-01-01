MAFF Regulation No. 58/PERMEN-KP/2020

Translated text:

(1) Every Fishing Vessel is forbidden from conducting activities other than Fishing. (2) Every Fishing Vessel that violates the prohibition as referred to in clause (1) shall be subject to administrative sanctions in the form of: a. a written warning/notice; b. suspension of the Fishing Permit (SIPI); and c. cancellation of the Fishing Permit (SIPI). (3) The written warning/notice, as mentioned in clause (2)a, shall be issued once if the Fishing Vessel violates the prohibition as referred to in clause (1) for the first time. (4) The fishing permit suspension as mentioned in clause (2)b is in effect for 90 calendar days if the Fishing Vessel violates the prohibition as referred to in clause (1) for the second time. (5) The cancellation of the fishing permit as mentioned in clause (2)c shall be imposed if the Fishing Vessel violates the prohibition as referred to in clause (1) for the third time. (6) The administrative sanctions as mentioned in clause (2) is imposed based on recommendations from the fisheries supervisor and/or the fisheries civil servant investigator. (7) Recommendations from the fisheries supervisor and/or the fisheries civil servant investigator.as mentioned in clause (6) shall be submitted to the Director General by the director general who carries out technical work in the monitoring of marine and fisheries resources. (8) The form and format of the recommendations from the fisheries supervisor and/or the fisheries civil servant investigator as mentioned in clause (6) are available in Annex X which is an inseparable part of this ministerial regulation.